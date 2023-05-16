UK-led NATO battlegroup exercise demonstrates robust military power

Over 1.500 UK troops have been gearing up to participate in Spring Storm, a major multinational military exercise taking place in Estonia.

Aimed at strengthening NATO’s defence capabilities, this annual exercise will witness the collaboration of more than 14.000 personnel from 11 countries, including the UK and France.

Spring Storm marks a significant milestone for the UK's commitment to the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) initiative, as it represents the first-ever deployment of a brigade-sized force to Estonia.

This substantial increase in personnel further bolsters the UK's dedication to enhancing regional security.

The two-week exercise will subject ground units to rigorous real-world battlefield scenarios, ranging from trench assaults and reconnaissance missions to light infantry tactics, armoured vehicle manoeuvres and combined arms warfare.

Complementing the land-based activities, forces will conduct training exercises in reconnaissance and air-land integration, while the Royal Marines will demonstrate the UK's maritime strike capability through a beach assault exercise.

The eFP initiative ensures a continuous NATO presence along the eastern borders, serving as a potent deterrent against potential aggression from Russia.

Recent activities led by the UK eFP have included successful air intercepts of Russian aircraft by RAF fighter jets.

Under the leadership of the British Army's 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team (7LMBCT) HQ and Light Dragoons Battlegroup (LD BG), in collaboration with the Queen's Royal Hussars (QRH), Spring Storm will showcase a wide array of modern military assets.

These include Challenger 2 tanks, Warrior and CV90 IFVs, Jackal reconnaissance vehicles, CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, as well as British GMLRS and US HIMARS artillery pieces.

The exercise will also feature the participation of four Wildcat and five Apache helicopters, along with three RAF Typhoon fighter jets.

Lt Col Steve Wilson, commanding officer of the Queen's Royal Hussars, expressed his enthusiasm for exercise Spring Storm, stating: ‘The eFP eagerly anticipates the invaluable training opportunities presented by this exercise. Operating in terrain that mirrors potential future defence scenarios adds tremendous significance to our preparations.'