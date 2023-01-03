Slovak industry lands offset work under CV90 armoured vehicle deal
After signing a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) government-to-government agreement with Sweden for the supply of 152 CV90 IFVs, Slovakia is now preparing to domestically produce systems for these platforms. Turrets, smoke grenade launchers and simulators will be manufactured by Slovak industry.
Speaking to Shephard, Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, spokesperson for the Slovak MoD, stressed that national companies will also integrate all components of the vehicles including power packs and main and coaxial weapons.
She pointed out that the involvement of local suppliers is 'crucial’ to secure ‘a substantial and long-term profit for dozens of defence industry companies in Slovakia’.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Polish Armed Forces reinforce air defence inventory
The Polish Armament Inspectorate received two PSR-A Pilica VSHORAD systems.
-
Czech Republic receives the first Leopard 2A4
The vehicle was delivered by the German MoD to replace armoured platforms the Czech Government donated to Ukraine.
-
US backs Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems and JDAMs
The Patriot system can strike cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and aircraft.