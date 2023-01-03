To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Slovak industry lands offset work under CV90 armoured vehicle deal

3rd January 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Slovakia is acquiring 152 CV90 IFVs. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Slovak companies will manufacture turrets for the infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) on order, integrate all components and produce smoke grenade launchers and simulators.

After signing a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) government-to-government agreement with Sweden for the supply of 152 CV90 IFVs, Slovakia is now preparing to domestically produce systems for these platforms. Turrets, smoke grenade launchers and simulators will be manufactured by Slovak industry.

Speaking to Shephard, Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, spokesperson for the Slovak MoD, stressed that national companies will also integrate all components of the vehicles including power packs and main and coaxial weapons.

She pointed out that the involvement of local suppliers is 'crucial’ to secure ‘a substantial and long-term profit for dozens of defence industry companies in Slovakia’.

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

