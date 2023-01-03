Slovak industry lands offset work under CV90 armoured vehicle deal

After signing a $1.37 billion (€1.3 billion) government-to-government agreement with Sweden for the supply of 152 CV90 IFVs, Slovakia is now preparing to domestically produce systems for these platforms. Turrets, smoke grenade launchers and simulators will be manufactured by Slovak industry.

Speaking to Shephard, Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, spokesperson for the Slovak MoD, stressed that national companies will also integrate all components of the vehicles including power packs and main and coaxial weapons.

She pointed out that the involvement of local suppliers is 'crucial’ to secure ‘a substantial and long-term profit for dozens of defence industry companies in Slovakia’.