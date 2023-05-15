France’s VSR700 maritime drone flies in operational configuration at sea
The VSR700 performed 80 fully autonomous take-offs and landings from a civil vessel off the west coast of France at the beginning of May.
Airbus Helicopters VSR700 programme head Nicolas Delmas said: ‘This flight test campaign was an important step for the VSR700 programme as it allowed us to validate the excellent performance of the drone in operational conditions, which were representative of its future missions.
‘The VSR700 prototype opened its flight envelope in winds above 40 knots, accumulated eight hours of testing in 14 flights, and made successful landings in several different sea states.’
Related Articles
France’s final FREMM frigate delivered
France progresses naval drone efforts with latest VSR700 testing
Airbus takes step towards autonomous refuelling with A310 MRTT demonstration
The autonomous take-off and landing capabilities of the VSR700 were previously tested from the same vessel using an optionally piloted vehicle based on a modified Guimbal Cabri G2 light helicopter featuring a VSR700-based autonomous take-off and landing (ATOL) system.
The latest test campaign took place with the Système de Drone Aérien pour la Marine (SDAM) demonstrator and validated its capabilities as part of the SDAM study contracted to Naval Group and Airbus in 2017.
A system called DeckFinder is critical to the autonomous take-off and landing capabilities of the VSR700. DeckFinder allows UAVs to launch and recover within an accuracy of 10-20cm in harsh conditions, independently of GPS and in visually degraded conditions.
Other trials in late 2022 and early 2023 from the Levant Island test centre in France tested the capabilities of the drone’s sensors and mission system.
A second VSR700 prototype will perform a maiden flight before testing aboard a French Navy FREMM frigate later this year.
More from Air Warfare
-
Sukhoi Su-35 fighters for Iran to arrive imminently amid controversy over jet's combat success
Iran is poised to receive Sukhoi Su-35 fighters as part of its modernisation efforts while reports claim substantial losses of Russian fighters in the conflict with Ukraine.
-
Germany announces phasing out of Tiger combat helicopters by 2038, introducing H145M fleet
Germany plans to retire its Tiger combat helicopters by 2038, citing technical problems, and replace them with an Airbus H145M fleet to meet NATO commitments.
-
Can Boeing's Super Hornet pull off a surprise victory in the Indian Navy's fighter jet competition?
As India's economy continues to face challenges, the stakes are high for Boeing and Dassault in the Indian Navy's fighter jet competition as industry still awaits a decision.
-
Multi-domain integration in the spotlight at AOC Europe 2023 (Sponsored)
Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe heads to Bonn, Germany, in May 2023 to put ‘Multi-Domain Integration’ in the spotlight for the electromagnetic warfare (EW) community.
-
How Ukraine's UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles can disrupt Russian forces
The UK has today confirmed that it is supplying Ukraine with the MBDA-developed Storm Shadow missile.
-
Embraer, Saab inaugurate Gripen production line in Brazil, marking significant milestone in partnership
The plant in Gavião Peixoto is now home to the development, production and testing stages of the Saab Gripen aircraft, with plans to expand business opportunities into new markets.