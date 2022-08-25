Top Aces aggressor F-16 achieves US Air Force certificate

Advanced adversary air training provider Top Aces has received Military Flight Release (MFR) from the USAF for its F-16 advanced aggressor fighter aircraft.

MFRs are issued for specific air systems in design configurations that do not meet the full standards and/or intent of a Military Type Certificate and may also contain restrictions. MFR, however, will allow Top Aces to begin supporting USAF flight training programmes.

The company’s president for US operations Russ Quinn told Shephard: ‘Top Aces looks forward to supporting DoD customers across the spectrum of needs to include USAF customers under CAF CAS [Combat Air Forces Contracted Air