Top Aces aggressor F-16 achieves US Air Force certificate
Advanced adversary air training provider Top Aces has received Military Flight Release (MFR) from the USAF for its F-16 advanced aggressor fighter aircraft.
MFRs are issued for specific air systems in design configurations that do not meet the full standards and/or intent of a Military Type Certificate and may also contain restrictions. MFR, however, will allow Top Aces to begin supporting USAF flight training programmes.
The company’s president for US operations Russ Quinn told Shephard: ‘Top Aces looks forward to supporting DoD customers across the spectrum of needs to include USAF customers under CAF CAS [Combat Air Forces Contracted Air
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
US and Finnish navies to increase readiness in the Baltic
During a nearly two-week training exercise, US and Finnish naval personnel conducted a variety of onshore and offshore exercises and scenarios while also sharing techniques and procedures.
-
Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe
Following the Polish Air Force acquisition of 48 KAI FA-50 jets, other countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia could also opt for a single-type solution for advanced trainer/light attack requirements.
-
Germany receives robotic models of Russian tanks
Training tanks produced by GaardTech are equipped with a combination of active and passive equipment that allows for realistic live fire training against static and moving objects.
-
Royal Air Force pilot training troubles not going away
The issue around the Royal Air Force’s fast jet pilot training is multifaceted with no quick fixes at hand. What is the UK not getting right?