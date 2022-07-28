To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Top Aces targets European adversary air training gaps

28th July 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Top Aces said it could fill fifth-generation training gap across Europe. (Photo: Top Aces/Twitter)

Canadian adversary air training provider Top Aces is bolstering its profile outside North America and is confident it has the capabilities to prepare European fighter pilots for future threats.

The proliferation of fifth-generation aircraft across NATO allies and emerging threats across the globe have significantly impacted training requirements. Simulations can cover a large portion of advanced fighter training but conducting extensive live adversary training with F-35s is economically not a viable solution.

Companies such as the Canada-based private fighter aircraft training provider Top Aces could fill that training gap, its director of European business development David Bradshaw told Shephard.

‘To match most of the pacing threats that are out there, it just makes no sense to use fifth-generation against fifth-generation,’ he argued. ‘It is very difficult to justify

