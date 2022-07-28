Top Aces targets European adversary air training gaps

The proliferation of fifth-generation aircraft across NATO allies and emerging threats across the globe have significantly impacted training requirements. Simulations can cover a large portion of advanced fighter training but conducting extensive live adversary training with F-35s is economically not a viable solution.

Companies such as the Canada-based private fighter aircraft training provider Top Aces could fill that training gap, its director of European business development David Bradshaw told Shephard.

‘To match most of the pacing threats that are out there, it just makes no sense to use fifth-generation against fifth-generation,’ he argued. ‘It is very difficult to justify