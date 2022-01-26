Top Aces ups the ante on aggressor training

Adversary air training services provider Top Aces has completed the initial test flight of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) integrated with the F-16.

The company acquired 29 former Israeli F-16A/Bs, eight of which have been delivered to its F-16 Center of Excellence at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. The aircraft form part of the Top Aces solution to providing its portion of the $6.4 billion Combat Air Force Contracted Air Support (CAF CAS) programme for the USAF.

AAMS allows the F-16 to replicate the advanced capabilities of more modern combat aircraft, thereby increasing the threat level. Top Aces said that following the