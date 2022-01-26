To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Top Aces ups the ante on aggressor training

26th January 2022 - 11:10 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

AAMS has now been integrated with Top Aces F-16s. (Photo: Top Aces/Kyler Noe)

Top Aces has completed the initial flight testing of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System onboard one of its F-16 aircraft in preparation for delivering training to the US Air Force.

Adversary air training services provider Top Aces has completed the initial test flight of its Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) integrated with the F-16.

The company acquired 29 former Israeli F-16A/Bs, eight of which have been delivered to its F-16 Center of Excellence at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona. The aircraft form part of the Top Aces solution to providing its portion of the $6.4 billion Combat Air Force Contracted Air Support (CAF CAS) programme for the USAF.

AAMS allows the F-16 to replicate the advanced capabilities of more modern combat aircraft, thereby increasing the threat level. Top Aces said that following the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us