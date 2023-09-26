To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Thailand inducts a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft

26th September 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The RTAF has commissioned its full complement of 12 T-6C Texan II trainers, but AT-6 light attack aircraft are still awaited. (Photo: RTAF)

Thailand's air force can now train pilots on a dozen T-6C Texan II trainers, most of which underwent final assembly in the country.

On 22 August, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) commissioned a dozen Textron Aviation T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft at the force’s Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom Province.

The new aircraft, known by the nomenclature of T-6TH, will be operated by the Advanced Training Squadron of the school’s Flight Training Division.

The ceremony marked commissioning of a T-6 flight simulator training building at the same base.

Following the signing of a THB5.195 billion ($162 million) direct commercial sale contract in October 2020, the first pair of aircraft was officially welcomed into Thailand on 14 November 2022.

The full complement

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

