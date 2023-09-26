Thailand inducts a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft

On 22 August, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) commissioned a dozen Textron Aviation T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft at the force’s Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom Province.

The new aircraft, known by the nomenclature of T-6TH, will be operated by the Advanced Training Squadron of the school’s Flight Training Division.

The ceremony marked commissioning of a T-6 flight simulator training building at the same base.

Following the signing of a THB5.195 billion ($162 million) direct commercial sale contract in October 2020, the first pair of aircraft was officially welcomed into Thailand on 14 November 2022.

The full complement