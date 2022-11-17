First T6-C trainers arrive in Thailand
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) hosted a welcome ceremony for its first two T-6C Texan II aircraft on 14 November.
ACM Alongkorn Wannarot, Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, presided over the ceremony for the aircraft at the RTAF Flight School at Kamphaeng Saen Air Base.
The RTAF had signed a $162 million contract with Textron Aviation Defense on 23 September 2020. The purchase covered 12 T-6Cs, with these aircraft to replace PC-9s for Thai pilot training.
The RTAF sent 12 pilots to the US for flight training, where eight pilots have already completed the flight instructor course. The remaining
