To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

First T6-C trainers arrive in Thailand

17th November 2022 - 22:44 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

RSS

The Royal Thai Air Force has received the first two of a dozen T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft. (Photo: RTAF)

Deliveries have commenced of new trainer aircraft for Thailand's air force.

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) hosted a welcome ceremony for its first two T-6C Texan II aircraft on 14 November.

ACM Alongkorn Wannarot, Commander-in-Chief of the RTAF, presided over the ceremony for the aircraft at the RTAF Flight School at Kamphaeng Saen Air Base.

The RTAF had signed a $162 million contract with Textron Aviation Defense on 23 September 2020. The purchase covered 12 T-6Cs, with these aircraft to replace PC-9s for Thai pilot training.

The RTAF sent 12 pilots to the US for flight training, where eight pilots have already completed the flight instructor course. The remaining

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Sompong Nondhasa

Author

Sompong Nondhasa

Sompong, a Thai national living in Bangkok, is a fulltime photojournalist and editor of the …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us