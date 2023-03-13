Spanish Air Force buys more PC-21 trainer aircraft and simulators
The Spanish Air Force has decided to buy an additional 16 PC-21 advanced trainer aircraft.
In January 2020, Pilatus was awarded a contract worth more than €200 million ($214 million) to provide the Spanish Air Force with 24 PC-21s, including spare parts and simulators. The deliveries were completed in June 2022.
The new contract signed with the Dirección General de Armamento y Material (DGAM) makes Spain the largest PC-21 operator in Europe.
Fourteen PC-21s will be delivered to the Academia General del Aire (AGA) in San Javier. An additional two PC-21s will also be delivered to the Centro Logístico de Armamento y Experimentación (CLAEX).
Spain’s future military pilots have been training with the PC-21 since summer 2022.
‘Now in use with the Spanish Air and Space Force for over 18 months, the PC-21 integrated training system far exceeds our expectations,’ Lit Col Ildefonso Martínez-Pardo González, AGA Air Operations Group Commander, noted in a statement.
‘It’s reliable and efficient powerplant, aerodynamics, safety systems and avionics make the PC-21 a highly versatile trainer, capable of performing any phase of flight training from the most elementary to the most advanced.’
The contract also includes a PC-21 simulator, two cockpit procedure trainers, additional mission planning and debriefing systems as well as pilot training software.
The PC-21 can also be operated in the light attack role.
The Swiss Air Force was the launch customer, with an order for four aircraft, which was later increased to eight. Subsequent customers include Singapore (19), Qatar (24), Saudi Arabia (55), the UAE (25), Jordan (10) and Australia (49).
More from Training
Royal Navy destroyer tests French aircraft carrier’s defences
The exercise was the first significant involvement for HMS Duncan since a major refit, allowing its crew to put training into practice in a realistic scenario.
Indian Air Force to get indigenous basic trainers
India will fill a desperate need for basic trainer aircraft via an indigenous platform from HAL.
DiSTI upgrades US Navy F/A-18 trainers
The four F/A-18 Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Trainer devices will receive both software and hardware updates.
US Navy orders more TH-73A training helicopters
Leonardo will deliver the latest batch of TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters to the USN by 2024 through a $110.5 million contract modification.
GNSS simulator software breaks high-capacity barrier
Global navigation satellite system simulation Skydek can generate 500 simulated signals.
RAAF ponders Hawk 127 replacement tender
The Defence Strategic Review may already have pushed the RAAF's efforts to find a replacement jet trainer to the right.