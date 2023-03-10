Indian Air Force to get indigenous basic trainers
India’s MoD signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft on 7 February.
Fulfilling the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) dire need for training ab initio pilots, the deal comes as a relief to HAL, as it had first proposed the project in 2013.
The IAF did not support HAL’s trainer then, and instead ordered 75 Pilatus PC-7 MkIIs. However, subsequent graft charges against Pilatus have turned full circle to the benefit of HAL.
The project is valued at $830 million, with full delivery within six years. The contract also includes options for
US Navy orders more TH-73A training helicopters
Leonardo will deliver the latest batch of TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters to the USN by 2024 through a $110.5 million contract modification.
GNSS simulator software breaks high-capacity barrier
Global navigation satellite system simulation Skydek can generate 500 simulated signals.
RAAF ponders Hawk 127 replacement tender
The Defence Strategic Review may already have pushed the RAAF's efforts to find a replacement jet trainer to the right.
UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations
The UK training programme for Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks is ongoing in England while other troops have completed a five-week advanced US training course in Germany.
Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50
The Malaysian MoD has officially confirmed selection of the KAI FA-50 as the winner of the country's Fighter Lead In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft competition, although the delivery schedule has now been pushed back by two years.