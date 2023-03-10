Indian Air Force to get indigenous basic trainers

India’s MoD signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft on 7 February.

Fulfilling the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) dire need for training ab initio pilots, the deal comes as a relief to HAL, as it had first proposed the project in 2013.

The IAF did not support HAL’s trainer then, and instead ordered 75 Pilatus PC-7 MkIIs. However, subsequent graft charges against Pilatus have turned full circle to the benefit of HAL.

The project is valued at $830 million, with full delivery within six years. The contract also includes options for