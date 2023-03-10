To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Air Force to get indigenous basic trainers

10th March 2023 - 01:00 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

The Indian Air Force is buying 70 HTT-40 basic trainers from HAL. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India will fill a desperate need for basic trainer aircraft via an indigenous platform from HAL.

India’s MoD signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to procure 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft on 7 February.

Fulfilling the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) dire need for training ab initio pilots, the deal comes as a relief to HAL, as it had first proposed the project in 2013.

The IAF did not support HAL’s trainer then, and instead ordered 75 Pilatus PC-7 MkIIs. However, subsequent graft charges against Pilatus have turned full circle to the benefit of HAL.

The project is valued at $830 million, with full delivery within six years. The contract also includes options for

