NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles

The war in Ukraine and the need to increase mobility and counter-mobility capacities have been pushing NATO countries toward seeking new ground combat solutions. Under the Military Engineering Vehicles and Systems (MEVS) project, alliance members plan to jointly acquire a range of vehicles and systems.

These include armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, unmanned/autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads for military platforms.

Croatia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK are currently working on refining joint requirements for those solutions, as well as the next steps of this project which may include multinational development and procurement of platforms as well