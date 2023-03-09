To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles

9th March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

NATO countries currently operate various models of combat engineering platforms. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown copyright)

Seven NATO members are interested in common procurement of equipment including armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads.

The war in Ukraine and the need to increase mobility and counter-mobility capacities have been pushing NATO countries toward seeking new ground combat solutions. Under the Military Engineering Vehicles and Systems (MEVS) project, alliance members plan to jointly acquire a range of vehicles and systems.

These include armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, unmanned/autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads for military platforms.

Croatia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK are currently working on refining joint requirements for those solutions, as well as the next steps of this project which may include multinational development and procurement of platforms as well

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us