NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles
The war in Ukraine and the need to increase mobility and counter-mobility capacities have been pushing NATO countries toward seeking new ground combat solutions. Under the Military Engineering Vehicles and Systems (MEVS) project, alliance members plan to jointly acquire a range of vehicles and systems.
These include armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, unmanned/autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads for military platforms.
Croatia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain and the UK are currently working on refining joint requirements for those solutions, as well as the next steps of this project which may include multinational development and procurement of platforms as well
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Elistair rolls out tethered drone for comms relay missions
The Elistair Orion HL is designed for use as a persistent relay solution to form part of a secured mobile network.
-
Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system
Two Blighter A800 radars will be deployed alongside a Raytheon UK vehicle-mounted counter-UAS laser in a demonstrator programme for the UK MoD.
-
Estonia tests competing sniper rifles ahead of tender award
The Estonian Defence Forces has carried out firing trials of four 8.6mm sniper rifles ahead of a final selection later this spring.