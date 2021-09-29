Singapore air force pursues behavioural sciences and VR

As part of its push to use Industrial Revolution 4.0 technologies to elevate pilot performance analysis and aptitude testing, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is currently pushing the implementation of VR systems as well as a flight simulator that monitors pilot sensory levels.

The enhanced pilot trainee training and assessment system collects psycho-physiological measurements such as eye movements, facial expressions, and heart rate while the trainee is conducting simulator training.

An image provided by Singapore’s MINDEF shows a trainee wearing a head cap with sensors, likely to monitor cognitive stress levels.

MINDEF said that using data analytics and …