Singapore air force pursues behavioural sciences and VR

Vertex Aerospace obtains T-45 support contract
US Naval Air Systems Command is upgrading several T-45 aircraft.
As part of its push to use Industrial Revolution 4.0 technologies to elevate pilot performance analysis and aptitude testing, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is currently pushing the implementation of VR systems as well as a flight simulator that monitors pilot sensory levels.
The enhanced pilot trainee training and assessment system collects psycho-physiological measurements such as eye movements, facial expressions, and heart rate while the trainee is conducting simulator training.
An image provided by Singapore’s MINDEF shows a trainee wearing a head cap with sensors, likely to monitor cognitive stress levels.
MINDEF said that using data analytics and …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
US Naval Air Systems Command is upgrading several T-45 aircraft.
BAE Systems is using training as a method of highlighting a greater emphasis on operational readiness.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.
2Excel Aviation and JD2E have joined forces to provide the Royal Air Force with ISR training courses.
October will see the EDA and its training provider, Inzpire, undertake live flying training in Hungary as part of its Helicopter Tactics Instructor course.
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.