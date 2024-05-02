To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brunei orders six H145M helicopters following UK’s lead

2nd May 2024 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The H145M is the military version of the H145 medium-sized (3.7t) helicopter. (Photo: Airbus)

The news Airbus H145M medium helicopters will replace the Royal Brunei Air Force’s BO105 fleet.

Brunei has ordered six Airbus H145M helicopters, just weeks after the UK finalised its H145 order to fulfil missions in Brunei and Cyprus.

The medium helicopters will replace the Royal Brunei Air Force’s BO105 fleet to conduct close air support, aerial observation and other missions.

The H145M (formerly known as the EC645 T2) is the military version of the H145 medium-sized (3.7t) helicopter.

Integration of new Safran engines, four-axis AFCS and Fenestron tail rotor was intended to improve safety and mission efficiency on the aircraft. The H145M’s unobstructed main cabin has been equipped with a flat floor and two rows of rails that are reconfigurable.

The sliding side and rear clamshell doors, along with a high-set main rotor and Fenestron, offer 360° approachability for loading/unloading of armament, passengers or cargo while the rotors are turning. It can seat two pilots and up to 10 passengers in crash-worthy and foldable seats.

