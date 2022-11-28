View all I/ITSEC 2022 News

  • Scalable rolls out new calibration system at I/ITSEC 2022

Scalable rolls out new calibration system at I/ITSEC 2022

28th November 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Scalable Display Technologies' equipment is used with many training devices, including this JTAC simulator.

The latest iteration of Scalable Display Technologies' calibration software includes new features and integrations with other products.

Scalable Display Technologies is debuting a new update (version 9.0) of its software for automatically calibrating colour, brightness and geometry of images from multiple projectors at I/ITSEC 2022.

The 9.0 incorporates new features for: Scalable Desktop, a simplified blending solution for scaling Windows across many projectors; Scalable Panel Assembly (SPA), display calibration software for CAVEs and faceted displays; and Scalable Display Manager, used in simulations with large-format display. 

The latest update includes usability improvements, including a blending algorithm that optimises system resolution on complex screens with predetermined frustum. Scalable’s toolset also includes LED integration for fixed control points decoupled from the projectors and cameras, allowing for rapid recalibration.

Scalable lists over 175,000 licence-holders for its products in 36 countries, including many military users.

 

