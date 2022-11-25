Simulation and training industry gathers for I/ITSEC 2022

The Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) is the world's largest modelling, simulation and training event and draws a global crowd of attendees. Taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, the show hosts peer-reviewed paper presentations, special events, workshops and many hundreds of exhibitors.

This year’s iteration is taking place from Monday 28 November until Friday 2 December and is organised and sponsored by the National Training & Simulation Association (NTSA), the body that promotes international and interdisciplinary cooperation within the fields of M&S, training, education, analysis and related disciplines.

‘General Allvin, the Vice Chief of Staff from the US Air Force and Major General Shawn Bratton, the Commander of the Space Training and Readiness Command, will share a fireside chat at the opening ceremonies,’ said Matt Spruill, this year’s conference chair.

Related Articles

I/ITSEC 2022: Hadean, British Army to showcase CTTP pathfinder progress

I/ITSEC 2022: First team to bid for British Army CTTP strategic partnership reveals itself

I/ITSEC 2022: AI-based videogame sim to enhance US Marine Corps training

‘Other senior leaders from OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense] and DHS [Department of Homeland Security] are all confirmed. We have a strong contingent coming from the coast guard and the team is tracking a record number of flag, general officers, and senior executive service speakers.’

This year’s conference theme is Accelerating Change by Transforming Training – ‘It’s time to ACTT!!’ and is designed to ‘challenge modelling and simulation and training, and education professionals to enhance, adapt and accelerate our solutions to meeting training and education requirements through advanced technology and approaches,’ said Spruill.

The 171,000 ft² show floor features 320 exhibitors from industry and the military.

NTSA President RAdm James Robb (Ret) pointed to ‘some new dynamics’ as far as exhibitors are concerned with the presence of what he described as ‘non-traditional companies’ such as Unity Gaming, NVIDIA and Microsoft.

‘Those companies are normally in the background,’ explained Robb. ‘They are enabling. And the fact that they have seen value to come here and participate on the show floor means a couple of things. First, they see a market here. Second, the government has demonstrated that they value what they have to offer.’

Follow Shephard's I/ITSEC coverage from the conference sessions and exhibition halls here throughout the week.

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by: