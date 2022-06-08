Barco projector to power mini-dome simulator for USAF

Belgium-based Barco is providing the projector for the Draco 240+ fast jet mini-dome simulator from 3D Perception that will be used by the USAF in its Joint Simulation Environment (JSE).

The Barco FS40-4K solid-state illumination projector offers images at 4K (3840x2400 pixel) resolution. ‘Using no lamps or other consumables, and providing 50,000 hours LED lifetime and 24/7 operation, the FS40-4K offers the lowest total cost of ownership for a projector and highest price/performance rating available,’ the company claimed in a 7 June statement.

The JSE is an advanced training and simulation environment for the 4th- and 5th-generation fighter aircraft, including the F-35.

The Draco 240+ model (part of the Northstar family of simulation display systems from 3D Perception) has a 240° horizontal and a 150° vertical field of view.

3D Perception is under contract from the USAF to provide at least nine immersive visual display systems in support of the Threat and Friendly/Virtual Air Threat JSE, for delivery to Edwards, Nellis, and Wright-Patterson AFBs.