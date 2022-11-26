View all I/ITSEC 2022 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • I/ITSEC 2022: ASTi integrates simulated environment in Lockheed Martin demo centre

I/ITSEC 2022: ASTi integrates simulated environment in Lockheed Martin demo centre

26th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

SERA does not just enhance the view from the tower, but observers can hear all radio traffic and other entities. (Photo: ASTi)

ASTi's Simulated Environment for Realistic ATC can enhance training scenarios simulated in Lockheed Martin demonstration centre.

Live and simulated training solution provider ASTi has integrated its Simulated Environment for Realistic ATC (SERA) in Lockheed Martin’s Innovation Demonstration Center (IDC) in Orlando ahead of I/ITSEC 2022.

SERA integrates directly with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D immersive simulation software.

Prepar3D is a visual simulation platform that allows users to create training scenarios across aviation, maritime and ground domains.

SERA augmented the Prepar3D system in a scenario and populated it with fixed- and rotary-wing entities that could be seen from a control tower moving and acting in concert in a distributed simulation environment.

SERA does not just enhance the view from the tower, but observers can hear all radio traffic among aircraft entities and ground, tower, clearance and centre controllers.

Prior to fielding, ASTi hosted Lockheed Martin engineers at its Herndon, Virginia, facility for SERA training. ASTi engineers subsequently visited the IDC for on-site integration support, which they completed in just one day.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us