I/ITSEC 2022: ASTi integrates simulated environment in Lockheed Martin demo centre

Live and simulated training solution provider ASTi has integrated its Simulated Environment for Realistic ATC (SERA) in Lockheed Martin’s Innovation Demonstration Center (IDC) in Orlando ahead of I/ITSEC 2022.

SERA integrates directly with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D immersive simulation software.

Prepar3D is a visual simulation platform that allows users to create training scenarios across aviation, maritime and ground domains.

SERA augmented the Prepar3D system in a scenario and populated it with fixed- and rotary-wing entities that could be seen from a control tower moving and acting in concert in a distributed simulation environment.

SERA does not just enhance the view from the tower, but observers can hear all radio traffic among aircraft entities and ground, tower, clearance and centre controllers.

Prior to fielding, ASTi hosted Lockheed Martin engineers at its Herndon, Virginia, facility for SERA training. ASTi engineers subsequently visited the IDC for on-site integration support, which they completed in just one day.