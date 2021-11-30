I/ITSEC 2021: Treality SVS wins fast-jet training display business

The Treality RP-X dome. (Photo: Treality SVS)

Despite changes in ownership, Treality SVS is focusing on its core business and continues to notch-up significant contract successes.

Visual display specialists Treality Simulation Visual Systems (SVS) announced at I/ITSEC 2021 that it has received two new contract awards for a number of its RP-X domes. The display systems are being used for F-16 and M-346 fast-jet full mission simulators.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2023 and 2024. Each display system features 13 Barco F70 projectors that provide rear-projected images for the seamless partial RP-X domes.

Headquartered in Xenia, Ohio, Treality SVS also has a major facility in Belgium. The company was formed when Barco divested its defence and training business. Initially bought by Esterline, the company was sold to TransDigm Group before being sold on again in March 2021 to venture capital company OpenGate Capital.

Despite these changes of ownership, the company continues to flourish and over recent years, has won business for its RP-360, RP-X, collimated and SEER display products as well as in the service support and upgrade markets.

An example of the latter includes the Mylar re-skinning of a T-44C simulator at NAS Corpus Christi in Texas for CAE. Recently completed, the company is hopeful of follow-on orders for a further three T-44C devices.

As well as Mylar re-skinning, the company has also fitted a number of glass mirrors on MH-60R/S flight trainers and on a C-130H/J device for Lockheed Martin. It is understood that this device is for the Israel Defense Forces.

Other recent contracts include displays for PC-21, AW101, NH-90 and F-22 training devices and for an Indian UAV simulator. The F-22 business includes a recently awarded contract by Clear Creek Applied Technologies for the company to provide SEER 5 displays to support F-22 training as part of the USAF’s Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) programme.

Shephard understands that Treality is recruiting for staff at its offices in Ohio and Belgium.