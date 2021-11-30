I/ITSEC 2021: Treality SVS wins fast-jet training display business

I/ITSEC 2021: BISim supports Kongsberg’s new CORE
BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.
Visual display specialists Treality Simulation Visual Systems (SVS) announced at I/ITSEC 2021 that it has received two new contract awards for a number of its RP-X domes. The display systems are being used for F-16 and M-346 fast-jet full mission simulators.
Deliveries are scheduled to take place in 2023 and 2024. Each display system features 13 Barco F70 projectors that provide rear-projected images for the seamless partial RP-X domes.
Headquartered in Xenia, Ohio, Treality SVS also has a major facility in Belgium. The company was formed when Barco divested its defence and training business. Initially bought by Esterline, the company was sold to TransDigm Group before being sold on again in March 2021 to venture capital company OpenGate Capital.
Despite these changes of ownership, the company continues to flourish and over recent years, has won business for its RP-360, RP-X, collimated and SEER display products as well as in the service support and upgrade markets.
An example of the latter includes the Mylar re-skinning of a T-44C simulator at NAS Corpus Christi in Texas for CAE. Recently completed, the company is hopeful of follow-on orders for a further three T-44C devices.
As well as Mylar re-skinning, the company has also fitted a number of glass mirrors on MH-60R/S flight trainers and on a C-130H/J device for Lockheed Martin. It is understood that this device is for the Israel Defense Forces.
Other recent contracts include displays for PC-21, AW101, NH-90 and F-22 training devices and for an Indian UAV simulator. The F-22 business includes a recently awarded contract by Clear Creek Applied Technologies for the company to provide SEER 5 displays to support F-22 training as part of the USAF’s Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) programme.
Shephard understands that Treality is recruiting for staff at its offices in Ohio and Belgium.
BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.
A roadmap, including a plan to address training requirements, is needed to ensure that US military AI programmes are not lost in translation from theory into practice.
Marathon is looking to push its AI-driven targets as a solution to reduce costs, improve training realism and change the mentality around range training.
Although frequently identified solely with training in the air domain, Lockheed Martin showed at I/ITSEC 2021 that it is also heavily involved in the land domain, particular with the VTESS and DRTS programmes.
CAE launched its games-based Prodigy IG in connection with Epic Games at I/ITSEC 2021.
IAI explained at I/ITSEC 2021 how it used its EHUD ACMI live training system to integrate participants on the recent Exercise Blue Flag 2021.