US Air Force selects Barco projector for sim solution

The Barco F-70-4K6 laser-phosphor projector has been selected for Collins Aerospace's visual display solution on the USAF Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) programme.

The Belgian technology company says its equipment is based on powerful pulse image processing electronics and a high-brightness laser-phosphor light engine.

Its F-70-4K6 projector will allow Collins Aerospace to extend its dynamic EP-series of image generators and display control tools into the projector for real-time performance in various conditions, Barco noted in a 9 August statement.

Barco director of simulation Dan Czajkowski said: ‘High-performance training in an environment such as this demands not only high fidelity and a proven performance of the visual system but also the expertise and unique ability to leverage the technologies so that it performs at its best.’

The overall vision for the USAF for the JSE capability is to improve developmental and operational test quality and efficiency and provide a stable and secure environment for cross-platform advanced training and tactics development.