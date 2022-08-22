Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe
The surprise purchase of 48 KAI FA-50 fighter/attack aircraft by Poland, announced on 27 July, could be a harbinger of more such deals in Eastern Europe. A number of countries in the region need modern, high-end jet trainers that can also perform combat missions to complement their limited numbers of multi-role fighters.
iThe Polish government’s rationale for the purchase of the Korean-made jets covers a combination of factors, the most important being the need to quickly replace Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 combat aircraft, which currently equip three frontline squadrons.
Further factors were the lack of any serious alternative with quick delivery times and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Germany receives robotic models of Russian tanks
Training tanks produced by GaardTech are equipped with a combination of active and passive equipment that allows for realistic live fire training against static and moving objects.
-
Royal Air Force pilot training troubles not going away
The issue around the Royal Air Force’s fast jet pilot training is multifaceted with no quick fixes at hand. What is the UK not getting right?
-
US Air Force tests emerging space and cyber tech during Red Flag
This year's third Red Flag exercise provided the US Air Force with the right environment to test emerging space and cyber technologies.
-
Texan II goes down the pseudo-FMS route
Three T-6C Texan II trainer aircraft are to be provided to an unnamed overseas customer.
-
CATT remains important to the British Army, says Lockheed Martin
The UK’s Combined Arms Tactical Trainer (CATT) has been in service since 2002 and it has continued to evolve. The journey is not over, and the system will carry on serving the British Army, according to Lockheed Martin.
-
HTX Labs to support US Air Force training modernisation
The cloud-based enterprise software called EMPACT from HTX Labs will support USAF training modernisation by boosting the adaptation of immersive solutions.