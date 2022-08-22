To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe

Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe

22nd August 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Poland will acquire 48 KA-50 jets for both training and combat roles. (Photo: KAI)

Following the Polish Air Force acquisition of 48 KAI FA-50 jets, other countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia could also opt for a single-type solution for advanced trainer/light attack requirements.

The surprise purchase of 48 KAI FA-50 fighter/attack aircraft by Poland, announced on 27 July, could be a harbinger of more such deals in Eastern Europe. A number of countries in the region need modern, high-end jet trainers that can also perform combat missions to complement their limited numbers of multi-role fighters.

iThe Polish government’s rationale for the purchase of the Korean-made jets covers a combination of factors, the most important being the need to quickly replace Soviet-era MiG-29 and Su-22 combat aircraft, which currently equip three frontline squadrons. 

Further factors were the lack of any serious alternative with quick delivery times and

