To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Philippines considers more FA-50s, but no fighter decision made yet

16th June 2022 - 01:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Philippine Air Force operates 12 FA-50PH light fighters obtained from KAI. (PAF)

Finances are a constant thorn in the side of the Philippine military, but it still dreams of more FA-50s and new multirole fighters.

In a media interview on 13 June, Lt Gen Connor Anthony Canlas Sr, the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Commanding General, voiced the possibility of obtaining more examples of the FA-50 aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

‘Yes, it is an option. The FA-50 is a good lead-in trainer fighter aircraft. It can be considered almost as a multirole aircraft as it can do air-to-ground missions or air-to-air. It provides a good training opportunity for the pilots to step up to higher-performance aircraft,’ the commander said.

Under the PAF’s long-term modernisation programme, it expressed a desire to have 24 lead-in fighter

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us