Philippines considers more FA-50s, but no fighter decision made yet

In a media interview on 13 June, Lt Gen Connor Anthony Canlas Sr, the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Commanding General, voiced the possibility of obtaining more examples of the FA-50 aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI).

‘Yes, it is an option. The FA-50 is a good lead-in trainer fighter aircraft. It can be considered almost as a multirole aircraft as it can do air-to-ground missions or air-to-air. It provides a good training opportunity for the pilots to step up to higher-performance aircraft,’ the commander said.

Under the PAF’s long-term modernisation programme, it expressed a desire to have 24 lead-in fighter