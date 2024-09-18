Persistent Systems awarded $5.3 million contract for MPU5 devices for US Marine Corps

Persistent Systems is to supply MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) devices, rugged display and controllers and integrated sector antennas to the US Marine Corps (USMC) in support of the 2nd Marine Logistics Group under a US$5.3 million contract.

The contract includes C-Band and L-Band RF cards and follows a similar acquisition of S-Band RF cards by the USMC in January 2023 as part on effort to advance the group’s logistics networking capabilities in the EUCOM and CENTCOM regions.

The MPU5 has won several contracts in the past 18 months and in July 2023 Persistent Systems received a new contract to supply 600 MPU5 radios to the US Navy.

In January 2024, Persistent Systems announced that it was awarded a $5.1 million contract by the US Air Force to supply more than 280 MPU5 radios and 10 integrated sector antennas.

The radios were ordered for the Air Mobility Command’s 621st and 821st Contingency Response Groups to support the US Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative.

In June 2023, Persistent Systems announced that it had received orders to supply more than 1,000 MPU5 handheld networking radios to the UK Royal Marines in support of the force’s Future Commando Force programme.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MPU5