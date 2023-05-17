Royal Air Force pilots to train in Italy to address UK aircrew pipeline issues
During the second day of the AeroSpace Power Conference in Rome last week, the RAF announced it will send pilot trainees to Italy in the latest effort to mitigate its aircrew training issues.
Following in the footsteps of other nations, the UK has decided to join the International Flight Training School (IFTS) for the operational training of its military pilots.
In a morning session on 13 May, the Italian Air Force and RAF officially signed an agreement to train student pilots and instructors at the renowned IFTS in Decimomannu, Sardinia.
According to the agreement, the Phase IV training of pilots
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Indra begins delivery of fighting vehicle sim to Spanish Army
The delivery of the combat vehicle training systems includes a first section simulator made up of four vehicle simulators to several Spanish Army bases.
-
UK-led NATO battlegroup exercise demonstrates robust military power
Exercise Spring Storm showcases the UK-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence's robust military capabilities in a multinational exercise, bolstering defence and fostering collective security.
-
BMT secures contract to provide specialised training for Royal Navy aircraft carrier personnel
BMT will deploy an advanced five-bridge immersive training simulator to help train the UK's aircraft carrier crew for complex manoeuvres and other tasks.
-
Landmarc Support Services secures £560 million contract to manage UK training estate
The UK's Defence Infrastructure Organisation has awarded Landmarc Support Services a £560 million contract to provide facilities and rural estate management across the UK Defence Training Estate.
-
Inzpire's GECO mission planning system rolls out to boost Royal Air Force training
The UK Military Flying Training System is rolling out the GECO mission planning system, used by frontline RAF squadrons, on additional fixed- and rotary-wing trainer aircraft fleets in 2023.