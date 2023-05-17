To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Royal Air Force pilots to train in Italy to address UK aircrew pipeline issues

Royal Air Force pilots to train in Italy to address UK aircrew pipeline issues

17th May 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Seoul

RSS

The objective of the partnership between the Italian and UK air arms is to accelerate the RAF's troubled pilot training pipeline. (Photo: Leonardo)

In a bid to mitigate disruption to fast jet training, the Royal Air Force will begin using the International Flight Training School in Italy.

During the second day of the AeroSpace Power Conference in Rome last week, the RAF announced it will send pilot trainees to Italy in the latest effort to mitigate its aircrew training issues. 

Following in the footsteps of other nations, the UK has decided to join the International Flight Training School (IFTS) for the operational training of its military pilots.

In a morning session on 13 May, the Italian Air Force and RAF officially signed an agreement to train student pilots and instructors at the renowned IFTS in Decimomannu, Sardinia.

According to the agreement, the Phase IV training of pilots

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us