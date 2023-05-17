Royal Air Force pilots to train in Italy to address UK aircrew pipeline issues

During the second day of the AeroSpace Power Conference in Rome last week, the RAF announced it will send pilot trainees to Italy in the latest effort to mitigate its aircrew training issues.

Following in the footsteps of other nations, the UK has decided to join the International Flight Training School (IFTS) for the operational training of its military pilots.

In a morning session on 13 May, the Italian Air Force and RAF officially signed an agreement to train student pilots and instructors at the renowned IFTS in Decimomannu, Sardinia.

According to the agreement, the Phase IV training of pilots