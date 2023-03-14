Leonardo takes another step towards sixth-generation training
Leonardo and Varjo announced in early March that the companies are partnering to enhance the former's aviation training devices.
The agreement will see the implementation of Varjo’s XR-3 Focal Edition device into Leonardo’s live, virtual and constructive (LVC) pilot training environment.
Leonardo will develop immersive training solutions that leverage Varjo's headsets for multiple use cases across the pilot training curriculum.
Head-mounted devices (HMD) are not new to Leonardo, as the company has been using some of its own VR and XR for some time in its training systems.
Asked why it was decided to switch HMDs, Giuseppe Pietroniro, head of S&T systems
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
Royal Navy destroyer tests French aircraft carrier’s defences
The exercise was the first significant involvement for HMS Duncan since a major refit, allowing its crew to put training into practice in a realistic scenario.
-
Indian Air Force to get indigenous basic trainers
India will fill a desperate need for basic trainer aircraft via an indigenous platform from HAL.
-
DiSTI upgrades US Navy F/A-18 trainers
The four F/A-18 Simulated Aircraft Maintenance Trainer devices will receive both software and hardware updates.
-
US Navy orders more TH-73A training helicopters
Leonardo will deliver the latest batch of TH-73A Thrasher training helicopters to the USN by 2024 through a $110.5 million contract modification.