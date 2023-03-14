Leonardo takes another step towards sixth-generation training

Leonardo and Varjo announced in early March that the companies are partnering to enhance the former's aviation training devices.

The agreement will see the implementation of Varjo’s XR-3 Focal Edition device into Leonardo’s live, virtual and constructive (LVC) pilot training environment.

Leonardo will develop immersive training solutions that leverage Varjo's headsets for multiple use cases across the pilot training curriculum.

Head-mounted devices (HMD) are not new to Leonardo, as the company has been using some of its own VR and XR for some time in its training systems.

Asked why it was decided to switch HMDs, Giuseppe Pietroniro, head of S&T systems