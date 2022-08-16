To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Air Force tests emerging space and cyber tech during Red Flag

16th August 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Red Flag is a two-week advanced air component-centric combat exercise held multiple times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron. (Photo: US DoD)

This year's third Red Flag exercise provided the US Air Force with the right environment to test emerging space and cyber technologies.

The USAF 805th Combat Training Squadron’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) has demonstrated advanced space and cyber technologies for personnel across multiple domains as part of exercise Red Flag 22-3.

ShOC-N is a USAF Battle Lab that supports experimentation, prototyping, integration and testing of key technologies and capabilities designed to compress the kill chain for joint and coalition operations, the USAF said in a 15 August statement.

Solutions showcased included space domain awareness, a complex airspace management tool that uses a multi-source correlator and a tracker for the cyber C2 programme.

Red Flag is a two-week advanced air component-centric combat exercise held multiple times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron.

The exercise aims to offer realistic multi-domain advanced combat training to warfighters and allied partners in a degraded and operationally contested environment.

The USAF said the exercise provided the ideal environment for the demonstration of emerging capabilities.

