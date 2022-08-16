US Air Force tests emerging space and cyber tech during Red Flag

The USAF 805th Combat Training Squadron’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis (ShOC-N) has demonstrated advanced space and cyber technologies for personnel across multiple domains as part of exercise Red Flag 22-3.

ShOC-N is a USAF Battle Lab that supports experimentation, prototyping, integration and testing of key technologies and capabilities designed to compress the kill chain for joint and coalition operations, the USAF said in a 15 August statement.

Solutions showcased included space domain awareness, a complex airspace management tool that uses a multi-source correlator and a tracker for the cyber C2 programme.

Red Flag is a two-week advanced air component-centric combat exercise held multiple times a year by the 414th Combat Training Squadron.

The exercise aims to offer realistic multi-domain advanced combat training to warfighters and allied partners in a degraded and operationally contested environment.

The USAF said the exercise provided the ideal environment for the demonstration of emerging capabilities.