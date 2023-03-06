RAAF ponders Hawk 127 replacement tender
The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will retire its fleet of Hawk 127 jet trainers by 2032. To permit this, the force wants its replacement platform to enter service in 2030.
That date would require a contract for new lead-in fighter trainers (LIFT) under Project Air 6002 Phase 1 to be signed no later than 2027, an official informed Shephard.
The new platform will train both pilots and weapons system operators, serving as a bridge between the PC-21 and F-35A, EA-18G and F/A-18F combat aircraft.
An industry briefing had been scheduled for 28 February at Avalon Airshow 2023, but
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
UK readies Ukrainian soldiers for Challenger tank operations
The UK training programme for Ukrainian soldiers on Challenger 2 tanks is ongoing in England while other troops have completed a five-week advanced US training course in Germany.
-
Malaysia confirms KAI's trainer/light attack win for KA-50
The Malaysian MoD has officially confirmed selection of the KAI FA-50 as the winner of the country's Fighter Lead In Trainer-Light Combat Aircraft competition, although the delivery schedule has now been pushed back by two years.
-
Indian Mirages to fly alongside Royal Air Force pilots during Cobra Warrior
Exercise Cobra Warrior will see the Indian Air Force joining forces with Finland, Singapore, South Africa, Sweden, the UK and the US for high-intensity simulated warfighting scenarios.
-
IDEX 2023: Guardiaris partners with KRMC to bring innovative training to Saudi Arabia
The partnership between Guardiaris and KRMC aims to provide high quality training solutions to clients in the Middle East and further advance the defence industry in Saudi Arabia.
-
Ireland joins European programme to train Ukrainian forces
Ireland has approved secondment of military personnel to train Kyiv's armed forces under the EUMAM Ukraine programme.
-
UK, Oman complete desert training exercise
British troops recently concluded Exercise Khanjar Oman as part of their four-month deployment to the Gulf nation.