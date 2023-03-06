RAAF ponders Hawk 127 replacement tender

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will retire its fleet of Hawk 127 jet trainers by 2032. To permit this, the force wants its replacement platform to enter service in 2030.

That date would require a contract for new lead-in fighter trainers (LIFT) under Project Air 6002 Phase 1 to be signed no later than 2027, an official informed Shephard.

The new platform will train both pilots and weapons system operators, serving as a bridge between the PC-21 and F-35A, EA-18G and F/A-18F combat aircraft.

An industry briefing had been scheduled for 28 February at Avalon Airshow 2023, but