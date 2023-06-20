To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Paris Air Show: Boeing completes T-7A Red Hawk taxi tests

20th June 2023 - 13:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Paris

The aircraft will still undergo some minor structural changes in the future, but they will be less significant than previous updates. (Photo: Boeing)

The T-7A Red Hawk that underwent this testing is one of five jet trainers that will be used for flight trials this summer.

The T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet has successfully completed taxi tests, verifying the ground-handling capabilities of the system, Boeing told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023.

‘The flight controls and commands to the fly-by-wire system were crisp and the aircraft manoeuvred exceptionally well,’ said Steve Schmidt, Boeing’s T-7 chief test pilot. ‘Everything operated as designed and expected.’

The aircraft that underwent testing is one of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft that will be used for flight trials this summer in St Louis. After that, it will be transitioned to Edwards AFB for testing in the autumn.

USAF

