Paris Air Show: Boeing completes T-7A Red Hawk taxi tests
The T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet has successfully completed taxi tests, verifying the ground-handling capabilities of the system, Boeing told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023.
‘The flight controls and commands to the fly-by-wire system were crisp and the aircraft manoeuvred exceptionally well,’ said Steve Schmidt, Boeing’s T-7 chief test pilot. ‘Everything operated as designed and expected.’
The aircraft that underwent testing is one of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft that will be used for flight trials this summer in St Louis. After that, it will be transitioned to Edwards AFB for testing in the autumn.
USAF
Access this article and other Decisive Edge Newsletter news content with a free basic account
You will also get one free Premium News article each week
Already have an account? Log in
More from Decisive Edge Newsletter
-
Improbable confirms sale of UK defence business
Improbable will transfer all of its defence business to Luxembourg-based NIOA Capital, including all existing contracts.
-
Turkiye’s strong desire to buy F-16 from US persists, defying previous statements
Turkiye's renewed interest in the long-gestating F-16 deal, despite geopolitical hurdles and a potential ban on adding indigenous weapons, highlights the significance of this strategic acquisition for Ankara's military capabilities.
-
Taiwan expands its HIMARS order, amidst ongoing indigenous AFV production
Taiwan continues to boost its inventory of artillery, tanks and armoured vehicles, in the face of a rising martial threat from China.
-
Prototype quantum navigation sensor tested on Royal Navy experiments ship
A prototype quantum sensor for future navigation – developed by Imperial College London – has been tested onboard the UK RN's research ship XV Patrick Blackett.
-
Ukraine awaits Brazilian approval to purchase 450 Guarani armoured vehicles
Kyiv is primarily interested in the ambulance variant of the platform, with vehicles planned to be deployed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
-
Royal Navy embarks on assessment phase to arm Type 31 frigates with Mk 41 VLS
This week, the UK Royal Navy confirmed that it intends to equip the future Type 31 frigates with the Mk41 VLS.