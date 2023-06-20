Paris Air Show: Boeing completes T-7A Red Hawk taxi tests

The T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet has successfully completed taxi tests, verifying the ground-handling capabilities of the system, Boeing told Shephard at the Paris Air Show 2023.

‘The flight controls and commands to the fly-by-wire system were crisp and the aircraft manoeuvred exceptionally well,’ said Steve Schmidt, Boeing’s T-7 chief test pilot. ‘Everything operated as designed and expected.’

The aircraft that underwent testing is one of five engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) aircraft that will be used for flight trials this summer in St Louis. After that, it will be transitioned to Edwards AFB for testing in the autumn.

