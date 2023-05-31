To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Boeing '100% believes' in T-7 jet despite critical GAO report and persisting programme delays

Boeing ‘100% believes’ in T-7 jet despite critical GAO report and persisting programme delays

31st May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The GAO said tests of the T-7′s escape system showed considerable risks for many pilots. (Photo: author)

Issues with the T-7A Red Hawk include risks of canopy fragmentation and high g-forces during ejection which have caused delays and require further design revisions. Boeing is working to address these concerns while emphasising the safety and performance improvements of the jet.

Boeing remains fully committed to the T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet even though financial losses, schedule and testing delays continue to dog the aircraft's production efforts, representatives told Shephard.

The latest delay in the programme was announced in the middle of April to the aircraft's initial operational capability (IOC), but it came as little surprise to most. Shephard regularly asked Boeing about the programme's schedule in 2022 with varying answers

Donn Yates, director of T-7 business development at the company, told reporters on a 25 May press briefing at Boeing's St Louis facility that he ‘100% believes’ in the

Norbert Neumann

