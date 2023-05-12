Oman-led naval exercise with France, UK, US concludes
Naval forces from France, the UK and the US concluded a weeklong maritime exercise in and off the coast of Oman on 11 May.
The Omani-led five-day Khunjar Hadd aimed to boost the forces' interoperability and strengthen relationships between the participating countries.
It focused on mine countermeasures, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime interdiction and other combined naval operations.
The US 5th Fleet expeditionary mine countermeasures unit participated with crew members from the mine countermeasures ship USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
The RN's Capt Derek McKnight, deputy commander of Task Force 52, which oversees the US 5th Fleet's mine countermeasures mission in the Middle East, said: ‘Training alongside the incredible forces of Oman’s Royal Navy has been an invaluable experience for our aircraft, ships and divers.
'I have no doubt that opportunities such as this increase our effectiveness and enable us to achieve shared objectives.’
Senior officials from Oman, the UK and the US have also discussed ways to strengthen regional maritime security cooperation between their respective navies.
The US 5th Fleet’s area of operations includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al Mandeb.
