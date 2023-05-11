How Ukraine's UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles can disrupt Russian forces
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the supply of the air-launched cruise missile in the House of Commons on 11 May.
The weapon will give Ukraine a significantly increased strike range – as Storm Shadow can hit targets at distances of over 250 miles.
This greatly exceeds that of other weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western allies, such as the US-made HIMARS.
Wallace said: 'Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Storm Shadow is a long-range, conventional-only, precision strike capability.
'It complements the long-range systems already gifted, including HIMARS and Harpoon missiles, as well
