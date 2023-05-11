To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How Ukraine's UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles can disrupt Russian forces

11th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The Storm Shadow missile as seen carried by an RAF Tornado. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK has today confirmed that it is supplying Ukraine with the MBDA-developed Storm Shadow missile.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the supply of the air-launched cruise missile in the House of Commons on 11 May.

The weapon will give Ukraine a significantly increased strike range – as Storm Shadow can hit targets at distances of over 250 miles.

This greatly exceeds that of other weapons supplied to Kyiv by Western allies, such as the US-made HIMARS.

Wallace said: 'Today I can confirm that the UK is donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. Storm Shadow is a long-range, conventional-only, precision strike capability.

'It complements the long-range systems already gifted, including HIMARS and Harpoon missiles, as well

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

