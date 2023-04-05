Boeing and CAE partner to enhance P-8A Poseidon training solutions in Canada, Germany and Norway

Boeing and CAE have joined forces to enhance collaboration in Canada, Germany, and Norway, focusing on delivering effective training solutions for the P-8A Poseidon programme.

The teaming agreements signed between the partners will leverage the complementary capabilities of both companies to deliver management, technical expertise and cost-effective training solutions for defence customers.

The agreements aim to improve mission readiness for defence customers who operate the P-8 Poseidon. By working together, Boeing and CAE aim to provide outcome-based pilot and aircrew training, maintenance ground school, in-service support and instructor training.

As a member of Team Poseidon in Boeing’s Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) offering, CAE is part of a Canadian P-8 industrial footprint that includes 81 Canadian partners.

The companies said this partnership strengthens a long-standing relationship between Boeing and CAE, which has been developed over the past decade through commercial and defence portfolios around the world.

CAE has delivered operational flight trainers for the Boeing P-8A platform, supporting the USN, the Royal New Zealand Air Force, and RAF.

‘Mission success depends on advanced preparation and rapid response,’ said Daniel Gelston, CAE Defense & Security president.

‘As a premier provider in flight training and simulation, we have to leverage industry collaboration to create an agile network of proven training, simulation and in-service support solutions to deliver critical readiness for defence forces worldwide.’

The announcement of the teaming agreements comes less than a week after Canada announced it had submitted a request to purchase P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to replace CP-140 Auroras.

Although Ottawa has not committed to Poseidon yet, the Team Poseidon partnership seems attractive as it contains several Canadian aerospace companies.

Canada also determined that only the P-8A meets all CMMA operational requirements the RCAF needs to fulfil. Further, all four other Five Eye partners operate the aircraft.