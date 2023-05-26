Norway to explore options for training Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Norway will consider how best to contribute to education and training of Ukrainian personnel on the F-16 fighter jet, the Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram has said in a statement.

The US and several other European countries have indicated their support for training Ukrainian personnel on the F-16.

'The government has prioritised donations of military material and support to Ukraine with high impact in the short term,' Gram said.

'This includes NASAMS air defence systems, artillery and artillery ammunition as well as main battle tanks. Norway also contributes to the training and education of Ukrainian personnel, both in Norway and abroad.

'It is important that we continue to stand together in support of Ukraine. Norway will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion forces as long as required.'

Norway has been cited as a potential source of F-16s for Ukraine, having a number of aircraft available in storage, having fully replaced the type with the F-35.

Portugal also expressed its support for training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 this week, but the country is unable to donate aircraft as it still needs them for its own air defence.