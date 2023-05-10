To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Norway to receive three F-35 fighters this week, while new operator gets ready to join the programme

Norway to receive three F-35 fighters this week, while new operator gets ready to join the programme

10th May 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Seoul

RSS

Lockheed Martin is preparing to integrate an undisclosed customer into the multinational fifth-generation aircraft programme. (Photo: US DoD)

Lockheed Martin is set to deliver three F-35A fighters to Norway this week as the company prepares to integrate an undisclosed customer into the fifth-generation fighter programme.

Norway is reportedly set to receive three Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters this week, likely on 11 May, to bolster its defence capabilities.

The current batch of fighters is scheduled to land at Ørland Air Station, with an additional three to arrive this autumn.

Norway purchased 52 F-35As through an FMS deal worth $11.2 billion in 2008, with scheduled deliveries between 2015 and 2024, based on an estimated handover of six aircraft per year.

Whether Lockheed Martin can complete the order by the end of next year remains to be seen, as the company has been experiencing delays since late 2022

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us