Norway to receive three F-35 fighters this week, while new operator gets ready to join the programme
Norway is reportedly set to receive three Lockheed Martin F-35A fighters this week, likely on 11 May, to bolster its defence capabilities.
The current batch of fighters is scheduled to land at Ørland Air Station, with an additional three to arrive this autumn.
Norway purchased 52 F-35As through an FMS deal worth $11.2 billion in 2008, with scheduled deliveries between 2015 and 2024, based on an estimated handover of six aircraft per year.
Whether Lockheed Martin can complete the order by the end of next year remains to be seen, as the company has been experiencing delays since late 2022
