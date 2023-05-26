To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Sweden green-lights Gripen training for Ukraine, no jets offered

Sweden green-lights Gripen training for Ukraine, no jets offered

26th May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in St Louis

The Gripen could make a major difference in small numbers for the Ukrainian Air Force. (Photo: Saab)

Sweden and Ukraine still need to agree on formal details before training on the Swedish combat aircraft can begin, but Stockholm said the planned move does not mean Gripens will be given to Ukraine.

The Swedish government has decided to allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly Saab JAS 39 Gripen jets, the country's Ministry of Defence announced on 26 May.

‘It is an opportunity for Ukraine to test and gain a better understanding of the Gripen’s performance,’ said Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson in an interview with SVT News.

The announcement came during Jonson and Civil Defence Minister Karl Oskar Bohlin's visit to Ukraine.

The two countries still need to iron out some formalities before the training can commence, but a group of experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to practice on

