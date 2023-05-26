Sweden green-lights Gripen training for Ukraine, no jets offered
The Swedish government has decided to allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly Saab JAS 39 Gripen jets, the country's Ministry of Defence announced on 26 May.
‘It is an opportunity for Ukraine to test and gain a better understanding of the Gripen’s performance,’ said Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson in an interview with SVT News.
The announcement came during Jonson and Civil Defence Minister Karl Oskar Bohlin's visit to Ukraine.
The two countries still need to iron out some formalities before the training can commence, but a group of experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to practice on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Pentagon sees Ukrainian F-16s as 'long-term' solution, emphasises training needs
The US has affirmed its intention to support training of Ukrainian crews to operate the F-16 fighter jet following last week's decision to allow transfer of the aircraft.
-
US Navy takes lead on Middle East maritime security training
The Bahrain-based Combined Maritime Forces partnership has stood up a USN-led task force to support multination training events in the region covering maritime awareness, law, interdiction, rescue and leadership development.
-
US Navy anti-sub exercise puts crewed-uncrewed teaming to the test
Operating in concert with US Navy MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, an MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV participated in the constructive 'kill' of a simulated submarine target.
-
QinetiQ partners with US Navy and NATO on Formidable Shield exercise
QinetiQ is providing range management, aerial targets and support and evaluation services for the multinational multi-domain Exercise Formidable Shield taking place in the UK and Norway.