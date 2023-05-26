Sweden green-lights Gripen training for Ukraine, no jets offered

The Swedish government has decided to allow Ukrainian pilots to be trained to fly Saab JAS 39 Gripen jets, the country's Ministry of Defence announced on 26 May.

‘It is an opportunity for Ukraine to test and gain a better understanding of the Gripen’s performance,’ said Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson in an interview with SVT News.

The announcement came during Jonson and Civil Defence Minister Karl Oskar Bohlin's visit to Ukraine.

The two countries still need to iron out some formalities before the training can commence, but a group of experienced Ukrainian pilots will be able to practice on