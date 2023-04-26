IT2EC 2023: MASA Group develops decision support system

Speaking at the International Training Technology Exhibition & Conference (IT2EC) in Rotterdam, Dr Beatriz Garmendia-Doval from MASA explained that the system has been developed using Systematic’s widely-used SitaWare C2 software as an example.

The SitaWare plans and orders mode is used to create several CoA, which SWORD then reads via a SitaWare plug-in that MASA has developed.

A Monte-Carlo application within SWORD then simulates and compares these scenarios.

On completion, SWORD provides an after-action review (AAR) using a Smart Layers tool that allows the user to analyse the best solution identified in depth.

Dr Garmenia-Doval noted that the best way to link a C2 system with SWORD is via the C2SIM protocol, recently published as STANAG 4856.

SitaWare does not yet follow this protocol, so MASA has developed a specific SitaWare connector.

She said that the SWORD Monte-Carlo application allows easy cloning and creation of variations on the same SWORD scenario and the comparison of those variations both visually and statistically.

The application allows reruns of the CoAs with different parameters to assess different possibilities.

Once the CoA runs are complete, the Smart Layers tool offers several visual options, including automatic generation of battle lines; estimation of local force ratios for friendly and enemy forces and their evolution during each CoA; movement and terrain occupation shown as ‘snail trails’; and a direct fires history showing direct fires against a timeline.

All these can be run as a series of live vignettes.

The decision support system also shows the results of the CoA in statistical form based on user-selected parameters such as time, casualties, or ammunition expenditure.

This enables the user to select the most suitable CoA.

Dr Garmenia-Doval said that the next step is to move from proof-of-concept to a fully functional system and to add the C2SIM standard to extend the use to ‘any C2 system’.

