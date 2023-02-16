India set to manufacture parts for GA-ASI UAVs

Urgent ISR requirements for the Indian military in the wake of border tensions with China have resulted in frantic discussions between the US and India to seal a deal for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-9B Reapers for the army, navy and air force.

The original requirement for 30 Reapers could be trimmed to less than 20 however.

Indeed, Chief of Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar had said at the Indian Navy's (IN's) annual press conference in December: ‘The case for the procurement is under process. We are discussing whether the numbers must be rationalised.’

However, any decision