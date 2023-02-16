To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India set to manufacture parts for GA-ASI UAVs

16th February 2023 - 10:30 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

India is likely to reduce the number of MQ-9B Reapers that it buys, but a deal has still not been inked. (Photo: US Embassy in India)

India has been unable to conclude a deal for MQ-9B Reapers so far, but local companies hope to join in regardless.

Urgent ISR requirements for the Indian military in the wake of border tensions with China have resulted in frantic discussions between the US and India to seal a deal for General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) MQ-9B Reapers for the army, navy and air force.

The original requirement for 30 Reapers could be trimmed to less than 20 however.

Indeed, Chief of Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar had said at the Indian Navy's (IN's) annual press conference in December: ‘The case for the procurement is under process. We are discussing whether the numbers must be rationalised.’

However, any decision

