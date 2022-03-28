To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SeaGuardian UAVs to reach Taiwan in 2025

28th March 2022 - 21:55 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

Taiwan has four MQ-9B SeaGuardian MALE UAVs on order from the US. (GA-ASI)

Taiwan's SeaGuardians will bring brand new capabilities to the ROC Armed Forces, including ISR, target acquisition and counter-land, counter-sea and anti-submarine strike capabilities.

The first MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs will arrive in Taiwan in 2025 while the development of Taiwan’s indigenous Teng Yun UAV programme is progressing.

In 2020, the US State Department approved the sale of four MQ-9Bs, along with ground control stations and embedded navigation systems with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense rapidly progressed this $600 million purchase and selected Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) personnel are expected to start training in the US in 2024. Taiwanese UAV operators will attend a designated training course as part of this Foreign Military Sale procurement.

