SeaGuardian UAVs to reach Taiwan in 2025

Lockheed Martin set to clinch Canadian fighter replacement win
Yet another new customer emerges for the F-35A, after Shephard learns that Canada will enter the final phase of talks to buy the aircraft as a replacement for the CF-18 Hornet.
The first MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs will arrive in Taiwan in 2025 while the development of Taiwan’s indigenous Teng Yun UAV programme is progressing.
In 2020, the US State Department approved the sale of four MQ-9Bs, along with ground control stations and embedded navigation systems with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module to Taiwan.
Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense rapidly progressed this $600 million purchase and selected Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) personnel are expected to start training in the US in 2024. Taiwanese UAV operators will attend a designated training course as part of this Foreign Military Sale procurement.
Despite its reputation, the Russian Air Force has failed to make significant advances in Ukraine — but the lessons that will be likely to emerge will be applicable to all.
New aircraft such as C295Ws and C-130J-30s will fortify the hardworking transport fleet of the Philippine Air Force.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is having knock-on effects on the upkeep of India's Russian-manufactured helicopter fleet.
More and more countries are expressing concern at the vulnerability of their space-based assets.
Boeing is providing hardware for South Korean aircrew and maintenance personnel training with the P-8A Poseidon MPA.