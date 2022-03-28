SeaGuardian UAVs to reach Taiwan in 2025

The first MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAVs will arrive in Taiwan in 2025 while the development of Taiwan’s indigenous Teng Yun UAV programme is progressing.

In 2020, the US State Department approved the sale of four MQ-9Bs, along with ground control stations and embedded navigation systems with Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module to Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense rapidly progressed this $600 million purchase and selected Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) personnel are expected to start training in the US in 2024. Taiwanese UAV operators will attend a designated training course as part of this Foreign Military Sale procurement.

