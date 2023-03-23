To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Lockheed Martin wins contract for F-16 training and sustainment

Lockheed Martin wins contract for F-16 training and sustainment

23rd March 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

This contract is designed to provide operational capability to countries that operate the F-16. (Photo: US DoD)

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract to provide F-16 operational capability and maintenance training for international partner nations.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $25 million for international F-16 training.

This contract is designed to provide F-16 operational capability to countries that are new to purchasing and operating the aircraft.

It also includes aircraft maintenance and pilot training for countries that have previously purchased and operated F-16s, to support ongoing sustainment training or in-country training for aircraft upgrade programmes.

The contract includes subsequent task orders to support international F-16 training for various partner nation air forces.

The work is expected to be completed by March 2026. This acquisition award is specifically intended for countries with a directed source in their LOA. The contract involves Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Bahrain.

The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, JBSA-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.

This contract award comes on the back of recent announcements as Lockheed Martin and the USAF delivered the first F-16 Block 70 fighter for the Royal Bahraini Air Force.

The jet still awaits additional flight tests in the US and will only land in Bahrain in 2024 with the full order arriving by 2025.

