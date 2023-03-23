Lockheed Martin wins contract for F-16 training and sustainment
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at up to $25 million for international F-16 training.
This contract is designed to provide F-16 operational capability to countries that are new to purchasing and operating the aircraft.
It also includes aircraft maintenance and pilot training for countries that have previously purchased and operated F-16s, to support ongoing sustainment training or in-country training for aircraft upgrade programmes.
Related Articles
Lockheed Martin prepares first F-16 Block 70 fighters for Bahrain
Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with
The contract includes subsequent task orders to support international F-16 training for various partner nation air forces.
The work is expected to be completed by March 2026. This acquisition award is specifically intended for countries with a directed source in their LOA. The contract involves Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Bahrain.
The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, JBSA-Randolph, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity.
This contract award comes on the back of recent announcements as Lockheed Martin and the USAF delivered the first F-16 Block 70 fighter for the Royal Bahraini Air Force.
The jet still awaits additional flight tests in the US and will only land in Bahrain in 2024 with the full order arriving by 2025.
More from Training
-
BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project
BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will deliver new virtual training solutions for the British Army under the Collective Training Transformation Programme.
-
France buys new sims for its E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft
The full flight simulator procurement falls under the cockpit modernisation programme awarded to Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.
-
Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme
The agreement between Boeing and Shield AI will explore autonomous systems implemented into existing and future aircraft.
-
Meteksan exports damage control simulator to Asian navy
The recent order from an Asian customer takes the number of countries that have ordered Meteksan's shipboard Damage Control Simulator to five.
-
Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes
Lockheed Martin says Red 6's augmented reality system could be implemented into fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-35 or F-22 in the future.