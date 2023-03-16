Turkey considers ditching F-16 Block 70 request in favour of non-US alternative

Click here for Shephard's in-depth background file on the F-16.

Turkish presidential security and foreign policy adviser Cagri Erhan recently said that the request sent to the US to acquire F-16 Block 70s was a mistake as the deal remains in deadlock and his country continues to battle with the aftermath of the recent earthquakes.

Many Turkish officials share this sentiment and have expressed it explicitly as US lawmakers continue to block the potential $20 billion sale of F-16 fighters.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in February that ‘the F-16 is not the only option', adding that ‘we expect common sense to