Lockheed Martin Australia tests LVC training system

25th August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The exercise provided 'challenging and realistic' mission needs covering the whole mission cycle. (Photo: Lockheed Martin Australia)

Lockheed Martin Australia's R&D team has partnered with the Royal Australian Air Force and Defence Science Technology Group to test and demonstrate comprehensive LVC training capabilities for multi-domain use.

Lockheed Martin Australia’s R&D team STELaRLab has successfully tested integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) decision support capabilities using an LVC training system with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Australian DoD's Defence Science Technology Group (DSTG).

The virtual exercise took place over several weeks and the partners explored systems that leverage AI to support rapid decision-making at tactical levels of C2 across multiple domains, Lockheed Martin Australia noted in a 25 August statement.

The exercise provided 'challenging and realistic' mission needs covering the whole mission cycle, including planning, execution and debrief.

During the work, the R&D team managed to get a better understanding of how advanced resource allocation decision support systems can be incorporated into a next-generation battle management testbed to serve air battle management needs.

‘Being deployed with Defence and having the benefit of deep operational experience providing context and feedback was invaluable, as it allowed our STELaRLab scientists to gain critical insights in real time,’ said Lockheed Martin Australia research engineering manager and IAMD research leader Kevin McDonald.

