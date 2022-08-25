Lockheed Martin Australia tests LVC training system
Lockheed Martin Australia’s R&D team STELaRLab has successfully tested integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) decision support capabilities using an LVC training system with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and the Australian DoD's Defence Science Technology Group (DSTG).
The virtual exercise took place over several weeks and the partners explored systems that leverage AI to support rapid decision-making at tactical levels of C2 across multiple domains, Lockheed Martin Australia noted in a 25 August statement.
The exercise provided 'challenging and realistic' mission needs covering the whole mission cycle, including planning, execution and debrief.
During the work, the R&D team managed to get a better understanding of how advanced resource allocation decision support systems can be incorporated into a next-generation battle management testbed to serve air battle management needs.
‘Being deployed with Defence and having the benefit of deep operational experience providing context and feedback was invaluable, as it allowed our STELaRLab scientists to gain critical insights in real time,’ said Lockheed Martin Australia research engineering manager and IAMD research leader Kevin McDonald.
More from Training
US and Finnish navies to increase readiness in the Baltic
During a nearly two-week training exercise, US and Finnish naval personnel conducted a variety of onshore and offshore exercises and scenarios while also sharing techniques and procedures.
US to receive more CH-53K simulators
The new Sikorsky CH-53K Containerised Flight Training Device will increase training volume and allow marines to practice flights, maintenance and sustainment scenarios.
Sales opportunities for advanced trainer jets open up in Eastern Europe
Following the Polish Air Force acquisition of 48 KAI FA-50 jets, other countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia could also opt for a single-type solution for advanced trainer/light attack requirements.
Germany receives robotic models of Russian tanks
Training tanks produced by GaardTech are equipped with a combination of active and passive equipment that allows for realistic live fire training against static and moving objects.
Royal Air Force pilot training troubles not going away
The issue around the Royal Air Force’s fast jet pilot training is multifaceted with no quick fixes at hand. What is the UK not getting right?