Australia diversifies AUKUS into advanced capabilities such as hypersonics

AUKUS got off to a spectacular start on 15 September 2021 when Australia revealed it would buy nuclear-powered submarines instead of diesel-electric boats from France’s Naval Group. Still, there is now a bevy of other areas of collaboration underway.

On 5 April, the trilateral AUKUS partners of Australia, the UK and US released a fact sheet outlining diversified areas of military cooperation between the three allies. Chief among them are advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic weapon capabilities.

For example, in a related development, on 29 March an Australian consortium was awarded an A$2.95 million ($2.19 million) grant to research reusable hypersonic