Australia diversifies AUKUS into advanced capabilities such as hypersonics

Armenia minds the gap on loitering munitions and UAVs
Indigenously developed loitering munitions and UAVs took centre stage at the recent ArmHiTec exhibition in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
AUKUS got off to a spectacular start on 15 September 2021 when Australia revealed it would buy nuclear-powered submarines instead of diesel-electric boats from France’s Naval Group. Still, there is now a bevy of other areas of collaboration underway.
On 5 April, the trilateral AUKUS partners of Australia, the UK and US released a fact sheet outlining diversified areas of military cooperation between the three allies. Chief among them are advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic weapon capabilities.
For example, in a related development, on 29 March an Australian consortium was awarded an A$2.95 million ($2.19 million) grant to research reusable hypersonic
Baltic countries are ramping up military spending amid the Russo-Ukrainian conflict but ambitious acquisition plans might bump into economic factors.
Slovakia has transferred its S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, while Kyiv will also receive Polish T-72s and ex-British Army Mastiff armoured vehicles.
Switchblade loitering munitions en route to Ukraine could be effective against Russian tank formations and in small-scale skirmishes, according to a defence expert.
The Argentine Army recently received new vehicles, weapons and UAVs while the fourth OPV for the Argentine Navy is due to be commissioned in mid-April.
A hypersonic projectile reached a distance of 109nmi in recent test firings in the US, as research continues for defensive and offensive applications.