Australia orders air defence radars from CEA Technologies

22nd July 2022 - 08:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Four new air defence AESA radars will be produced in Australia by CEA Technologies. (Photo: ADF)

Australia has ordered four air defence radars for its Joint Air Battle Management System.

The Australian government announced on 21 July that CEA Technologies had been awarded a contract to manufacture air defence radars for the country’s military.

Australia-designed and built, and employing AESA technology, these radars will form one component of Project Air 6500 Phase 1 for the RAAF.

The radars will be able to detect aircraft and missiles at greater ranges and more accurately than in-service Australian radars. Critical data will also be transmitted in real time, allowing faster decision-making and responses.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said: ‘The new sensors will be able to detect aircraft and missile threats at

