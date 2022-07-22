Australia orders air defence radars from CEA Technologies
The Australian government announced on 21 July that CEA Technologies had been awarded a contract to manufacture air defence radars for the country’s military.
Australia-designed and built, and employing AESA technology, these radars will form one component of Project Air 6500 Phase 1 for the RAAF.
The radars will be able to detect aircraft and missiles at greater ranges and more accurately than in-service Australian radars. Critical data will also be transmitted in real time, allowing faster decision-making and responses.
Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said: ‘The new sensors will be able to detect aircraft and missile threats at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Russia claims combat debut in Ukraine for Koalitsiya SPH
Russian forces have reportedly employed the Koalitsiya SPH in Ukraine. If true, this marks the first combat use of the most modern and sophisticated artillery system in Moscow’s arsenal.
-
Harnessing the power of laser energy to shoot drones out of the sky (Studio)
Raytheon Technologies' High-Energy Laser system acquires, tracks, targets and defeats mortars and large drones in complex swarming scenarios.
-
Farnborough 2022: Raytheon UK to establish laser integration centre in Scotland
The Livingston centre will support British directed energy capabilities and will allow Raytheon UK to scale up production of its existing C-UAS systems.
-
Brazilian Army releases RfP for 8x8 armoured reconnaissance vehicles
The Brazilian Army is seeking a platform that can provide advanced communication systems, mobility and firepower to replace part of its Cascavel fleet.
-
How C-UAS technologies are evolving to meet the threat (Studio)
When you need to defend against drones, one size does not fit all. Raytheon Technologies' portfolio of sensors and effectors, networked into a command-and-control system, covers the complete counter-UAS mission.
-
Former Secretary of Defense claims US Army is in a ‘budget crunch’
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the US Army is being forced ‘to pay the bills’ for other services that did not reform themselves internally.