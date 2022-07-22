Australia orders air defence radars from CEA Technologies

The Australian government announced on 21 July that CEA Technologies had been awarded a contract to manufacture air defence radars for the country’s military.

Australia-designed and built, and employing AESA technology, these radars will form one component of Project Air 6500 Phase 1 for the RAAF.

The radars will be able to detect aircraft and missiles at greater ranges and more accurately than in-service Australian radars. Critical data will also be transmitted in real time, allowing faster decision-making and responses.

Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy said: ‘The new sensors will be able to detect aircraft and missile threats at