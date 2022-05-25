L3Harris to upgrade F-5 fighters for Tactical Air Support

Aviation consulting and training company Tactical Air Support (TAS) has selected L3Harris Technologies to upgrade its F-5 Advanced Tiger (F-5AT) advanced tactical aircraft with equipment equivalent to current US fourth-generation fighter jets.

L3Harris will equip the F-5ATs with its GH-4001 Electronic Standby Instruments and Tactical Airborne Navigation Systems (TACAN+).

The new equipment will provide increased situational awareness and advanced flight data for pilots, L3Harris explained in a 25 May statement.

According to the manufacturer, the TACAN+ is designed with two automatically enabled air-to-air transmit-receive modes that can track a lead aircraft across a wide range of flying scenarios.

TAS operates Canadian CF-5D, EMB 312F Tucano (A-27) and Leonardo SF-260 (used to be SIAI-Marchetti SD-260) alongside the F-5AT.

Specifically, it uses the Advanced Tiger for aggressor/adversary support and fighter lead-in training.