To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • L3Harris to upgrade F-5 fighters for Tactical Air Support

L3Harris to upgrade F-5 fighters for Tactical Air Support

25th May 2022 - 16:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

New sensors and system capabilities are set to evolve the fleet of Tactical Air Support F-5ATs into an advanced tactical aircraft. (Photo: L3Harris Tehnologies)

The fleet of F-5 training aircraft operated by Tactical Air Support is set to evolve with new sensors and system capabilities.

Aviation consulting and training company Tactical Air Support (TAS) has selected L3Harris Technologies to upgrade its F-5 Advanced Tiger (F-5AT) advanced tactical aircraft with equipment equivalent to current US fourth-generation fighter jets.

L3Harris will equip the F-5ATs with its GH-4001 Electronic Standby Instruments and Tactical Airborne Navigation Systems (TACAN+).

The new equipment will provide increased situational awareness and advanced flight data for pilots, L3Harris explained in a 25 May statement.

According to the manufacturer, the TACAN+ is designed with two automatically enabled air-to-air transmit-receive modes that can track a lead aircraft across a wide range of flying scenarios.

TAS operates Canadian CF-5D, EMB 312F Tucano (A-27) and Leonardo SF-260 (used to be SIAI-Marchetti SD-260) alongside the F-5AT. 

Specifically, it uses the Advanced Tiger for aggressor/adversary support and fighter lead-in training.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us