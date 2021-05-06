Collins Aerospace to make TACAN units

AN/ARN-153(V) TACAN. (Photo: Collins Aerospace)

The AN/ARN-153(V) Tactical Air Navigation system supports four modes of operation.

Raytheon Technologies subsidiary Collins Aerospace has received a $12.02 million sole-source, five-year contract from Defense Logistics Agency Aviation to produce AN/ARN-153(V) Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) receiver transmitters.

The AN/ARN-153(V) supports four modes of operation: receive mode, transmit/receive mode, air-to-air receive mode and air-to-air transmit-receive mode.

The unit is capable of supporting the operational requirements of high-performance aircraft in a lightweight compact design. When used in conjunction with the optional 938Y-1 rotating antenna and a control unit, the system also provides bearing to an air-to-air TACAN that is transmitting an unmodulated squitter and bearing to Distance Measuring Equipment-only ground stations.

