Thales and L3Harris battle for SINCGARS modernisation orders

Thales Defense and Security and L3Harris Technologies have been chosen by US Army Contracting Command to compete for each order under a $6.11 billion contract to modernise Single Channel Ground and Airborne Radio System (SINCGARS) radios in line with cryptographic modernisation requirements from the National Security Agency.

There were no other bidders in the process, the DoD disclosed on 25 March.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of 24 March 2032.

SINCGARS and its associated router are used by the US Army for its tactical internet. The SINCGARS system, which was once a voice-only radio that broadcast messages up and down the chain of command, has evolved into an open-architecture system with networking capabilities.