IT2EC 2022: Team Fisher developing VR submarine safety training capability for UK RN

Team Fisher, the consortium delivering the major Project Selborne for the UK RN, is developing a VR system to improve safety in submarine crew training.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Team Fisher partner Elbit Systems UK, said on 26 April during the IT²EC event in London that the VR submarine training capability was being developed following the successful delivery of a VR system for aircraft carrier deck-handling training.

The VR system for submarines would be used for safety training and could go some way to alleviating the pressures of boat availability on the training pipeline.

Fausset told Shephard plans were underway to deliver the capability by the end of this year to early next year.

The VR system already in place for flight deck-handling partially replaces manual training undertaken at RNAS Culdrose.

Under the scope of Project Selborne, Team Fisher is on track to take over Maritime Composite Training Facility (MCTS) ashore at HMS Collingwood in May and it took over current submarine school activities in January 2022.

While work continues to settle facilities and systems into the management of Team Fisher, Fausset added the focus was on making sure the consortium was supporting the long-term goals of the RN.

Fausset said: 'They will want to upgrade some of these facilities, look at future technologies, work out how they can continue to transform the delivery of training to the various different schools in the Navy.

'We are in the process of offering suggestions, offering ideas and having a dialogue with them to enable them to crystallise their own thoughts and make decisions.'

Fausset added that the consortium was going through a period of assessing the condition and quality of the equipment it has adopted, and it is developing a plan to suggest what the RN may want to upgrade first.

Team Fisher is led by Capita and also comprises Elbit Systems UK, Raytheon and Fujitsu.