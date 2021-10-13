Project Selborne achieves first goal

The consortium responsible for Project Selborne, the outsourcing of most shore-based training for the Royal Navy (RN), has reached a six-month milestone in the 12-year project with the transfer of responsibility for the Future Training Unit (FTU) at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire.

Capita-led Team Fisher includes Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, Raytheon UK, the University of Lincoln and several smaller British suppliers.

According to a 1 October Capita press release, Raytheon will be responsible for running the FTU, with support from the RN and a number of personnel transferring over. An additional four staff will transfer to Capita’s base in Portsmouth.

This …