To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Project Selborne achieves first goal

13th October 2021 - 10:15 GMT | by Giles Ebbutt in Plymouth

RSS

The RN FTU develops scenario-based training using virtual environments. (Photo: Capita)

Following the award of Project Selborne to Team Fisher, the UK consortium has now taken responsibility for the RN's Future Training Unit.

The consortium responsible for Project Selborne, the outsourcing of most shore-based training for the Royal Navy (RN), has reached a six-month milestone in the 12-year project with the transfer of responsibility for the Future Training Unit (FTU) at HMS Collingwood in Fareham, Hampshire.

Capita-led Team Fisher includes Elbit Systems UK, Fujitsu, Raytheon UK, the University of Lincoln and several smaller British suppliers.

According to a 1 October Capita press release, Raytheon will be responsible for running the FTU, with support from the RN and a number of personnel transferring over. An additional four staff will transfer to Capita’s base in Portsmouth.

This …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users