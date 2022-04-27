IT2EC 2022: No surprises as BISim wins DVS2

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) has been selected by the UK MoD to provide its flagship VBS4 and VBS Blue IG products under a five-year enterprise licence contract. The contract covers the British Army, RAF and RN.

Defence Virtual Simulation 2 (DVS2) follows DVS1 that BISim was awarded in 2016 and which used VBS3 (the forerunner to VBS4).

As the prime contractor and design authority, BISim now carries on this role until 2027.

BAE Systems-owned BISim will deliver DVS2 as a managed service. According to the company, the MoD will benefit from capability enhancements with a regular cycle of software updates.

DVS2 is considered as the MoD’s common virtual simulation tool, providing an interoperable, readily available and deployable virtual simulation capability across British Army, RAF and RN.

BISim said that the DVS2 capability will enable simulated activity across all levels of training, as well as operations planning and mission rehearsal, decision support, and R&D.

This is a major win for BISim and one that is arguably well deserved, given the company’s performance on DVS1 and numerous other international contracts.

BISim’s success does, however, highlight a couple of very important trends currently impacting the simulation and training environment.

The first is the full recognition that games technology has matured to the point where it has totally eclipsed proprietary image-generation systems as a source of visualisation.

If proof is needed to support that statement, just consider the decision by simulation superstar CAE to ditch its proprietary Medallion IG technology in favour of an Epic Games Unreal Engine-based solution for its new image generator, CAE Prodigy.

Secondly, the thought of BISim losing DVS2 did not cross too many people’s minds but, to be seen to be fair and above board, the programme had to be run as a competition. How much expense could have been saved if DVS2 had been a simple contract extension to DVS1? The MoD would have saved money and so would industry.