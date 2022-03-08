To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE seals the deal with BISim

8th March 2022 - 09:08 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BISim has gained a worldwide reputation for its VBS4 product line. (Photo: BISim)

BAE Systems has completed the purchase of BISim for $200 million.

BAE Systems on 7 March announced that it has completed the acquisition of Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) for $200 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. 

BISim joins BAE Systems as a wholly-owned subsidiary, bringing global software development and advanced military S&T solutions to the company’s digital transformation portfolio.

The global market for military training and simulation systems and related services is expected to continue growing and surpass $11 billion annually. The BISim purchase is designed to strengthen BAE Systems' presence in the US to address National Defense Strategy priorities and support joint domain operations.

‘The addition of BISim to the BAE Systems team expands our modelling and simulation capabilities and solidifies our systems integration strategy,’ said Tom Arseneault, president and CEO of BAE Systems Inc.

He added: ‘With this acquisition, we are even better positioned to meet our customers’ evolving needs in the rapidly growing market for global military training, and deliver next-generation virtual systems to help our US military and its allies effectively prepare for future [operations].’

BISim’s virtual and constructive simulation products, led by its flagship VBS4, are used by more than 60 countries, as well as within all branches of the US military. The company has an international presence with over 325 employees working in the US, UK, Australia, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, among other countries.

