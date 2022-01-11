To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Dutch MoD continues investment in games technology

11th January 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

RSS

The Dutch MoD have used VBS since 2011. (Photo: BISim)

The Dutch MoD has continued its long-standing relationship with Bohemia Interactive Simulations to acquire an enterprise license for the company's latest version of VBS.

The Netherlands MoD has acquired an enterprise licence for the Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) VBS4 simulation system. The licence provides Dutch military forces across the Netherlands and in international locations with full access to the BISim whole-earth virtual and constructive desktop trainer and simulation host.

The Netherlands MoD has been a long-term user of VBS having bought its first enterprise licence for VBS2 in 2011.

BISim stated that the Dutch MoD ‘continued to expand their use of virtual training with an upgrade to VBS3, including several extensions of their enterprise licence and maintenance through the years. The Netherlands …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Training

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users