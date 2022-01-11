Dutch MoD continues investment in games technology

The Netherlands MoD has acquired an enterprise licence for the Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) VBS4 simulation system. The licence provides Dutch military forces across the Netherlands and in international locations with full access to the BISim whole-earth virtual and constructive desktop trainer and simulation host.

The Netherlands MoD has been a long-term user of VBS having bought its first enterprise licence for VBS2 in 2011.

BISim stated that the Dutch MoD ‘continued to expand their use of virtual training with an upgrade to VBS3, including several extensions of their enterprise licence and maintenance through the years. The Netherlands …